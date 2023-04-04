Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.77.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Repsol from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.50 ($17.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 85,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,862. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.41. Repsol had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

