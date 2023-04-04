Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after buying an additional 893,573 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $18,016,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $15,680,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after purchasing an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Replimune Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $995.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 23.58, a quick ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.