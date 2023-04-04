Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,766,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 442,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Trading Down 0.5 %

About Replimune Group

REPL opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The company has a market capitalization of $995.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.69. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

