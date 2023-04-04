Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,200 ($39.74) to GBX 3,000 ($37.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Renishaw Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RNSHF remained flat at $49.45 on Monday. Renishaw has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28.

About Renishaw

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

