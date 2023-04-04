Reliance Global Group’s (RELI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued their buy rating on shares of Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 12.6 %

NASDAQ RELI opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Reliance Global Group has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $65.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Reliance Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 156,906 shares during the period.

About Reliance Global Group

Reliance Global Group, Inc is a diversified company, which engages in the business of insurance market and other relates sectors. It focuses on acquisition strategy, wholesale, and retail insurance agencies. The company was founded on August 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Lakewood, NJ.

