REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.86.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.10. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
