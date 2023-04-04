ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Stock Price Down 36.7%

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Rating) shares dropped 36.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 416,911 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 71,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

ReGen III Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$47.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

About ReGen III

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech recycling company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

Featured Articles

