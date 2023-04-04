Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of REED opened at $3.45 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

