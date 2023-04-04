Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Shares of REED opened at $3.45 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $14.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.58.
Reed’s Company Profile
