Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.
Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
