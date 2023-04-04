Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 10.99%.

Reading International Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Reading International has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

