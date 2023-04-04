RBA Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 63,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. 661,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

