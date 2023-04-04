RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 334 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.29. 408,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.78. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

