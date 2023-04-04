RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 493 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Diodes comprises about 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Diodes worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter worth $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,735. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,257,685 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

