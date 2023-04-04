RBA Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. 237,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,668. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

