RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2,039.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. 1,413,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,497. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.81%. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

