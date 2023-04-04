RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 712 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 219,084 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.54. 9,042,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,456,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

