Raymond James Cuts Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$6.00

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Carbon Streaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.70.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of Carbon Streaming stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. Carbon Streaming has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -60.46.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

