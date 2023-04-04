Ravencoin Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $318.24 million and $15.76 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,385,080,906 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

