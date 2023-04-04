R.P. Boggs & Co. Takes Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.3% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,322. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $450.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.48 and a beta of 0.84.

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

