QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $640.90 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $640.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029859 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003440 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000131 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,171.04 or 0.99862416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00184419 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $445.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

