QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $56.90 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

QuarkChain Token Trading

