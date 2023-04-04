QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $937,281.25

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded up 39% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $937,281.25 and $684,484.41 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.18254809 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $486,181.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

