Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.31

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.31 and last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2308369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

PRVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Provention Bio news, insider Francisco Leon sold 25,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $260,889.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,154,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,765,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% during the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

