Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CFO Sells $210,796.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Folger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05.

Progress Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 337,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,089. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $608,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $207,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 83,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

