ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) PT Raised to $24.00 at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PRA opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $988.01 million, a PE ratio of -1,829.17 and a beta of 0.36. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $27.47.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $294.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.89 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,140,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,806,000 after acquiring an additional 74,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,349,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,128,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after buying an additional 150,158 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,945,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after buying an additional 794,940 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

