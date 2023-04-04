PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.52-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. PPG Industries also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.52-$1.58 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PPG Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.37.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 136,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

