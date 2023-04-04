POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $73.82

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.82, but opened at $69.91. POSCO shares last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 87,817 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

Institutional Trading of POSCO

POSCO Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.