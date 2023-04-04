POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $73.82

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.82, but opened at $69.91. POSCO shares last traded at $69.24, with a volume of 87,817 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of POSCO in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on POSCO (PKX)
