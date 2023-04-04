Pollux Coin Price Hits $0.71 on Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. Pollux Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.42 million and $404,064.45 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00002518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.6928261 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $502,870.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

