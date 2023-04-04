PLDT Inc. (PHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

PLDT has a payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PHI opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. PLDT has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $962.71 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHI. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PLDT during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.