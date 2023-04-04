PLATINCOIN (PLC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,054.35

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $460,089.74 and approximately $13,054.35 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 731,489,800 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 731,449,245.34077 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.07683803 USD and is down -25.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $9,100.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

