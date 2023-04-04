Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,953 Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amarillo National Bank lifted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIVG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.03.

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

