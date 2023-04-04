Planned Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,272,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,133,863. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $368.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.31.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

