Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $232,000 in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MOTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,953 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

