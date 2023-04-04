Pirate Chain Hits Market Cap of $73.03 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $73.03 million and approximately $165,759.66 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00130600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00053477 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00038036 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,019,051 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

