Piper Sandler Raises Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Price Target to $20.00

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

UVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised Universal Insurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of UVE opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 0.92. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,348,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,386,775.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5,434.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowner’s lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

