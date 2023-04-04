Piper Sandler Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $245.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.
Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %
CB stock opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Chubb
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
