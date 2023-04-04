Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $80.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

