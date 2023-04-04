Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

