Pettee Investors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in First American Financial by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 263,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

FAF stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.59.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.60%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

