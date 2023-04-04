Pettee Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

BDX opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.37. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

