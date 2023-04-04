Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.66

Shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.66 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 18475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.76. The company has a market cap of C$401.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.98.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

