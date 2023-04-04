Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ON. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in onsemi by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in onsemi by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.98. 2,332,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,188. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

