Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 799,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 404,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Trading Down 2.5 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 33,946,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,819,563. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $223.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

