Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 111,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,509. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

