Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Invests $232,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.78. 2,060,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.15.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

