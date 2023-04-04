Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,035 ($12.85) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

LON:ACSO traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 677 ($8.41). The company had a trading volume of 182,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,454. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £280.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 769.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 726.87. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 860 ($10.68).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

