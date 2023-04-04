PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $136,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

PDCE stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,313. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.53.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

