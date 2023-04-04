PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after buying an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,387,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,982,563. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.23.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

