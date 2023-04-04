Patrick W. Smith Sells 2,600 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $583,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

AXON stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 465,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,535. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $229.00.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 45,774 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Axon Enterprise

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.64.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

