Parker Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parker Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $377.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $420.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

