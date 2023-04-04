Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $4.50

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.60 million, a PE ratio of -28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.74%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,204,439.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 391,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,978,650.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 145.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

